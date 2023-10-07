Two teams at different ends of the Italian Serie A table will face off Saturday as Genoa host AC Milan on Paramount+. The home team has only won two league match so far this season and are coming off of a 2-2 draw against Udinese, but also recently beat Roma at home 4-1. Meanwhile, AC Milan are second in league play and are looking to get back in the win column after settling for a scoreless draw against Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League play their last time out Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa is set for 2:45p.m. ET. The latest Genoa vs. AC Milan odds list AC Milan as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa as the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Genoa

Genoa vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Genoa vs. AC Milan time: 2:45p.m. ET

Genoa vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Genoa

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Genoa vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. The expert notes that BTTS has hit in AC Milan's last three road games and three of Genoa's last four games overall. Genoa have also been scoring goals at home against tough competition, settling for a 2-2 draw against defending league champions Napoli prior to their big win against Roma. Sutton told SportsLine he expects both teams to continue these scoring trends on Saturday. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.