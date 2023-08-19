Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+ on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Genoa

Current Records: Fiorentina 0-0-0, Genoa 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Genoa will host Fiorentina to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 p.m. ET on August 19th at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Looking back to last season, Fiorentina finished on the right side of .500 (15-11-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Genoa is new to Serie A this season, having just been promoted thanks to a stellar effort in Serie B.

Fiorentina is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 13-7-5 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every Serie A match gave those bettors a nice $1,205.00 profit.

Everything went Fiorentina's way against Genoa in their previous matchup back in January of 2022 as they made off with a 6-0 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Purples since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fiorentina is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +126 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.