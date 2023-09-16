Victor Osimhen and SSC Napoli will try to get back in the win column on Saturday when they visit Genoa for a Serie A clash on Paramount+. The defending league champions won their first two matches of the 2023-24 season, but surprisingly fell 2-1 to Lazio before the international break. Meanwhile, Genoa have lost two of their first three matches of the season, including a 1-0 loss to Torino before the break. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Genoa vs. Napoli odds list Napoli as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa as the +410 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Napoli vs. Genoa

Genoa vs. Napoli date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Genoa vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Genoa vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Genoa

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Genoa vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking Napoli with a -0.5 handicap for a -145 payout. The expert notes that Napoli recorded 22 total shots and seven corners despite losing to Lazio, so the international break could have done them some good.



Genoa lost 4-1 at home to Fiorentina at the start of the season, so they will have their hands full with the superior Napoli squad.

"I'm not overthinking this one, so I'm backing the defending champs to collect all three points on the road behind a strong showing from Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia," Sutton told SportsLine.

