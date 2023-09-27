Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Genoa

Current Records: Roma 1-2-2, Genoa 1-1-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Genoa will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Roma at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. Genoa's last four games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Genoa was not quite Lecce's equal in the second half on Friday. Genoa fell just short of Lecce by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Roma has not lost a game since September 1st, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Torino could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Roma's goal came from Romelu Lukaku at minute 68, while Torino's was scored by Duvan Zapata in the 85th.

Genoa's loss on Friday dropped their record down to 1-1-3. As for the opposition, With their first loss of the season, Roma fell to 1-2-2.

Odds

Roma is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +110 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Roma won 6 games and tied 4 games in their last 10 contests with Genoa.