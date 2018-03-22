Gerard Pique says Barcelona, Real Madrid stars troll each other on WhatsApp group text

To say Barcelona and Real Madrid don't like each other would be like calling Michigan vs. Ohio State a "minor dispute," but the players don't all hate each other like the fans do. In a Players' Tribune article titled "A Long Story," Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique admitted something that most people know: Soccer players text each other ... a lot. He also admitted something a lot of people might not know: His favorite one includes some players from Real Madrid.

More specifically, he started the string with Real Madrid and Barcelona players representing the Spanish national team, so it's all in good fun.

The string is on the app "WhatsApp," a text messaging app with the main draw being that it works on Wi-Fi, so people can text internationally without incurring crazy data fees. That's particularly useful to people that are often playing internationally, and it's even more useful to people that just want to be a little mean.

Right now, Real Madrid is 15 points back of Barcelona in La Liga standings. A bit earlier in the season, Pique saw a chance to troll some Real Madrid players, and he took it. In The Players' Tribune, Pique wrote:

... Earlier this season, when we were already 8 or 9 points clear of Real Madrid in the league, I started a special group for some of the guys on the Spanish national team who play for Real Madrid and Barcelona. If you only read what the media says, you would think that we hate one another. But, in fact, we all get along really well, and we all text back and forth about tactics and football philosophies and even the books we're reading. .... .... No, come on, of course I'm joking! All we do in that group is talk s--- to one another about Barça and Real!

In light of Real's down season, Pique commented on their somber tone on social media, asking, "why so serious!?"

According to Pique, it's all in good fun, because they play on the same national team. Pique even called the group "CONGRATULATIONS."

Even if it seems a bit buddy-buddy, he insists that both sides "hate each other's clubs." If Pique is to be believed, you can hate without hating. It's a novel concept, but it would be awesome to see a transcript of those messages to see how far it goes.