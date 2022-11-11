Most athletes spend their suspensions resting, training and getting ready to return to action. German soccer player Max Kruse, however, spent his suspension starting his own side hustle.

Kruse was recently suspended by his club, VfL Wolfsburg of the Bundesliga, for tardiness and a "lack of identification" with the team. With some extra time on his hands, the 34-year-old pursued his passion for poker, and it paid off in a big way.

Kruse entered and won a World Series of Poker Europe event in Rozvadov, Czechia this week. Kruse paid $1,700 to enter the tournament, and he wound up winning the equivalent of $120,000. That's not a bad way to spend your time away from the pitch.

"I'm overwhelmed. It's the greatest feeling to have finally won a WSOP bracelet," Kruse said, via WSOP's official website. "I've wanted to win for 10 years and, of course, it makes me proud."

According to SB Nation, Kruse has recently battled a hamstring injury and had his Lamborghini stolen and crashed. Combine that with the suspension, and Kruse was experiencing a run of misfortune, but apparently all of that turned around just in time for the poker tournament.

Now in his second consecutive season with Wolfsburg and third overall, Kruse has played in five matches for the club this year. Kruse has yet to record any goals or assists after tallying seven with the team in the 2021-22 season.

As a team, Wolfsburg is in ninth in the Bundesliga at 5-5-4, but it has not lost in its last seven matches.