German soccer player suspended seven matches for running over opposing coach on sideline

There was chaos during the first seconds of Sunday's Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Frankfurt. Frankfurt's David Abraham was attempting to retrieve a ball that had gone out of bounds when he completely leveled Freiburg coach Christian Streich on the sideline. Benches cleared after the hit.

On Wednesday, the league announced that Abraham was being suspended seven weeks and fined 25,000 euros for his actions. Following the announcement, Frankfurt revealed that they plan to appeal the ruling.

November 10, 2019

Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo also drew a three-game suspension for getting involved in a skirmish following the hit.

"Football is a contact sport," Streich said following the incident. "That was on the wrong side of it though. It was a heated game, we need to calm down, it's done, and not have silly talk about it now... David is not a bad person, he is a nice guy.

Stretich admitted that Abraham apologized to him after the game and didn't want to dwell on the situation. Freiburg did come away with a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal in the 77th minute from Nils Petersen.

"At 54 you can be run over by a young buffalo, you can't hold yourself against it anymore," Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said. "He felt provoked, but that shouldn't happen... he knows that."

Abraham will still continue to serve as the team's captain as the suspension is completed.