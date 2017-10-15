German soccer team Hertha Berlin takes a knee before game, wants 'open-minded world'
The team did it with a strong message in mind
German soccer team Hertha Berlin took a knee on Saturday before their Bundesliga contest, following in the footsteps of many American athletes as a form of protest and raising awareness. We've seen it plenty in the National Football League thanks to Colin Kaepernick last season with the San Francisco 49ers and many have followed suit. Hertha did so with their message being "for an open-minded world."
Here's video of them taking a knee.
Now, this hasn't been too common in soccer. But we did see U.S. women's national team player Megan Rapinoe do it last year.
Hertha lost the match on Saturday to Schalke 2-0.
