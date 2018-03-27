Germany vs. Brazil live stream info, TV channel, start time, info: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

Brazil and Germany, with nine World Cup titles combined, will face off on Tuesday in an international friendly in a meeting between two of the heavy favorites to win the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to know

Brazil is coming off a 3-0 win over Russia last week but is still without the injured Neymar, while Germany drew Spain 1-1 with Thomas Muller scoring a fantastic goal to cancel out Rodrigo Moreno's opener. Germany is still without injured superstar goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Prediction

Brazil and Germany battle it out in a low-scoring, even match that ends up with some late goals and a split of the result. Germany 1, Brazil 1.