Germany vs. Curacao odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

The 2026 World Cup schedule has a four-match slate on Sunday, with Germany vs. Curacao the first kickoff as they begin Group E play. The Germans are No. 10 in FIFA rankings and are four-time World Cup champions, trailing only Brazil's five. Curacao are ranked 82nd as the third-lowest ranked nation entering the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the Curacaoans are making their tournament debuts. Germany are the -260 favorites to win Group E, while Curacao are the biggest longshots at +10000.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium. The latest Germany vs. Curacao odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Germans at -2000 (risk $2,000 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Curacao at +3500 and a draw at +1900. The over/under for total goals is 4.5. Before making any Germany vs. Curacao picks, check out the Curacao vs. Germany predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Germany vs. Curacao and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Curacao vs. Germany:

Curacao vs. Germany 90-minute money line Germany -2000, Curacao +3500 Draw +1900 Curacao vs. Germany over/under: 4.5 goals Curacao vs. Germany spread: Germany -3.5 (-115) Curacao vs. Germany picks: See picks at SportsLine Curacao vs. Germany streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Germany vs. Curacao predictions

After examining Curacao vs. Germany from every angle, Green is leaning Over 4.5 total goals. In Germany's last competitive match, they defeated Slovakia 6-0, and the Slovakians are among the top 50 in FIFA rankings. Curacao are ranked 82nd, as Green sees the tiny nation providing little deterrence to the Germans lighting up the scoreboard. "Germany should have more than enough firepower to put a few goals past Curaçao," Green said.

The Curacaoans also should contribute to the Over as their last three matches have averaged 5 total goals scored. Curacao went undefeated across their 10 World Cup qualifiers, and they scored at least four goals in four of those contests. Defense may be optional in this one as it should be an entertaining affair. See Green's best bets for Germany vs. Curacao at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Curacao vs. Germany at FanDuel here:

How to make Curacao vs. Germany picks

After studying Germany vs. Curacao from every angle, Green has locked in a pair of best bets, including one goalscorer prop on a player who "should run rings" around the opposition. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Curacao vs. Germany? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Germany vs. Curacao, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.