Germany vs. Ecuador odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 21-12 run

Teams with different motivations meet in Group E play on Thursday as Germany and Ecuador square off in the 2026 World Cup. The Germans have locked up top spot in the group, while Ecuador are still without a point and desperately need a win -- along with help elsewhere -- to advance to the knockout round. The Germans are expected to rest some key players, while Ecuador will press hard for the upset and the three points.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Ecuador vs. Germany odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Germany at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ecuador at +400 and a draw at +380. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Ecuador vs. Germany picks, check out the Germany vs. Ecuador predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He also enters Thursday on a 21-12-2 run on World Cup picks, returning +297. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Germany vs. Ecuador and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Ecuador vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Ecuador 90-minute money line Germany -175, Ecuador +400, Draw +380 Germany vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals Germany vs. Ecuador spread: Germany -1.5 (+190) Germany vs. Ecuador picks: See picks at SportsLine Germany vs. Ecuador streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Germany vs. Ecuador predictions

After examining Ecuador vs. Germany from every angle, Eimer is going Over 2.5 total goals (-148). Eimer notes that Germany will not have all their stars on the field, but he sees enough quality depth to believe that they will still be potent on offense, "[The reserves] will want to prove something to their manager as they play to show their stuff and fight for a starting position with the squad," Eimer said. "Players like Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade are world-class attacking talents that will be desperate to continue to prove themselves."

Ecuador, meanwhile, will need to push for the win, so they'll have to take some chances. That could lead to goals for Ecuador, or perhaps counterattack opportunities for Germany, but either way Eimer is forecasting several goals in this one. See Eimer's best bets for Germany vs. Ecuador at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Germany vs. Ecuador at FanDuel here:

How to make Germany vs. Ecuador picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two other best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Ecuador vs. Germany? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Germany vs. Ecuador all from expert on a 21-12 roll on WC picks, and find out.