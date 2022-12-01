Germany are out of the 2022 World Cup and failed to make it to the knockout stage of the competition for the second time in a row, after crashing out of the 2018 World Cup at the hands of South Korea. This time, Hansi Flick's team won 4-2 in the last match of the group stage against Costa Rica, but losing the opening match against Japan was too much to overcome after Spain also lost against Japan during an incredibly day of action to close out Group E. Japan ended up winning the group and will face Croatia in the next round, while Spain qualified as runner up and will play against Morocco. Germany, despite picking up the same points as Spain, were eliminated because of the goal difference between the two sides.

The game between Costa Rica and Germany was historic, even before the match actually started, thanks to Stephanie Frappart becoming the first woman to referee a game of the Men's World Cup. The match kicked off with Germany immediately pushing and trying to score the opening goal of the game. It happened after ten minutes when Serge Gnabry scored after Flick's team had at least two huge chances go begging.

Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala played amazingly and literally dragged his team to the victory in the second half, but Costa Rica reacted pretty well starting from the last minutes of the first half. Costa Rica, in fact, started the second half in a totally different way and scored twice with Yeltsin Tejeda first and Juan Pablo Vargas later. At the moment it looked like Costa Rica could eliminate Spain and progress alongside Japan but Germany managed to immediately climb back in the game and scored thanks to a Kai Havertz equalizer. From that moment on, the match changed again with the European side firmly taking control.

PSG's Keylor Navas saved his team multiple times, but he couldn't do much when Kai Havertz scored again and Niclas Füllkrug added a fourth to put the match well and truly to bed. Germany, at the same time, were aware it was too late as Spain couldn't score and lost against Japan. Germany are now officially out of the 2022 World Cup and failed to qualify for the Round of 16 for the second time in a row.