Germany vs. Ivory Coast odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 19-9 run

The 2026 World Cup continues Saturday with an important Group E matchup between Germany and Ivory Coast. Both teams earned three points in their respective opener, making this a potential battle to finish atop the Group E standings. Germany handled Curacao 7-1, while Ivory Coast won a thrilling match against Ecuador 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Amad Diallo.

Kickoff from Toronto is at 4 p.m. ET. The latest Germany vs. Ivory Coast odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Germany at -200 (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ivory Coast at +500 and a draw at +360. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over favored at -176. Before making any Ivory Coast vs. Germany picks, check out the Germany vs. Ivory Coast predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He also enters Saturday on a 19-9-2 run on World Cup picks, returning +460. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Germany vs. Ivory Coast and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Ivory Coast vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Ivory Coast 90-minute money line Germany -200, Ivory Coast +500, Draw +360 Germany vs. Ivory Coast over/under: 2.5 goals Germany vs. Ivory Coast spread: Germany -1.5 (+142) Germany vs. Ivory Coast picks: See picks at SportsLine Germany vs. Ivory Coast streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Germany vs. Ivory Coast predictions

After examining Ivory Coast vs. Germany from every angle, Eimer is going Over 2.5 total goals (-176). After watching their opener against Curacao, Eimer notes that Germany looked extremely smooth on their corner kicks and other set pieces. "This team had some serious overhaul under their new manager and they looked much more strategic and put together than I've seen them in recent years," he said.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, had the potential to score two or three times against Ecuador with some more tactical finishing, according to Eimer. He is high on both of these attacks, and is looking for the Over to hit in this one. See Eimer's best bets for Germany vs. Ivory Coast at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Germany vs. Ivory Coast at FanDuel here:

How to make Germany vs. Ivory Coast picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two other best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Germany? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Germany vs. Ivory Coast, all from expert on a 19-9 roll on WC picks, and find out.