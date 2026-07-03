Germany pursues Jurgen Klopp to replace Julian Nagelsmann after disastrous World Cup crash out

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is in talks to become the new manager of the German national team, the Football Association announced on Friday. Less than a week after Germany's penalty-shootout elimination to Paraguay in the World Cup round of 32, head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his decision to step down, leading the German Football Association to begin its search for a new manager.

Naglesmann formally requested to be relieved from his duties on Thursday, a request that was granted by the DFB, which terminated the contract of the 38-year old. "I've done a lot of thinking in the days since our elimination and have consulted with trusted individuals both personally and within the federation. The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the team's success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start." Nagelsmann said.

The German FA have also announced they will enter talks with former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp to become the new head coach.

"We will now seek talks with Jurgen Klopp. He has already signaled his general willingness to take on the position."

After leaving Liverpool in May 2024, with Arne Slot succeeding him, Klopp took on the role of Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. Although Slot was sacked earlier this summer and replaced by Andoni Iraola, Klopp consistently dismissed speculation linking him with a return to management until now. Nagelsmann replaced current Barcelona manager Hansi Flick on the bench of the European giants in October 2023 and led the four-time world champions at the 2024 UEFA Euros, played in Germany. However, the hosts were eliminated in the quarterfinals against a Spain team that went on to win the summer tournament. Despite that, the contract of the former Bayern Munich coach was extended until 2028.

The Germany DFB sporting director Rudi Voller said, "After the disappointing World Cup exit for everyone, Julian's decision deserves our respect, because he's taking responsibility where he'd like to continue shaping things, and putting the national team as a whole above himself. Of course, we all would have liked a different outcome to the tournament and a more convincing performance from our team. But Julian is and remains an excellent coach, and I'm convinced he'll continue on his successful path".