Germany vs. Paraguay live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup online, start time, lineup, odds

For the first time in 12 years, Germany have made it to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Yep, it may sound strange, but it has been 12 years since one of the most feared national teams in the World, Germany have been in the knockout stages of this tournament, and they had a struggle to get here. While Julian Nagelsmann's side won the group stage with a game to spare, losing to Ecuador on the final day of the group stage, without center back Nico Schlotterbeck being available for the match.

That caused Naglesmann ot insert Antonio Rudiger into the defense. While the Real Madrid man has been a regular for Germany in the past, he lost his starting role and will need to ensure that he doesn't become a liability facing Paraguay, as Germany could be facing France if they make it to the round of 16.

"It is always about winning when talking about the national team, trying to win every game. How ⁠you deal with expectations is just self-confidence, give the players a good plan so they feel comfortable and do the right things on the pitch," Naglesmann said in his pre-match press conference. "If you win, everything is perfect, if you lose, everything is shit, so we have to win tomorrow."

Of course, that puts pressure on the squad, but that's something that they need to make sure that Germany can get back to their best. Despite the lack of success lately for the national team, this is a side expected to be in the mix to win the World Cup.

How to watch Germany vs. Paraguay

Date: Monday, June 29 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Germany -300; Draw +400; Paraguay +850

Germany vs. Paraguay predicted starting lineups

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Robert Andrich, Granit Xhaka, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz

Paraguay: Antony Silva, Omar Alderete, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Blas Riveros, Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Mathias Villasanti, Gabriel Avalos, Antonio Sanabria, Adam Bareiro

Germany vs. Paraguay pick, prediction

Germany haven't been at their best since beating Curacao 7-1 in the first match, and they'll be able to get back on the right track with Kai Havertz scoring against Paraguay, but it won't be a strong enough performance to alleviate concerns about what may come next. Pick: Germany 2, Paraguay 0

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.