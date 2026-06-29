Germany vs. Paraguay odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 18-8 roll

The first full day of 2026 World Cup Round of 32 action comes on Monday, and there are three matches on the slate. The middle one is Germany vs. Paraguay as the heavily-favored Germans hope to roll into the Round of 16. Germany won Group E with six points after beating Curacao and Ivory Coast. They lost to Ecuador in their third game after already clinching the top spot. Paraguay, meanwhile, bounced back from a 4-1 loss to the USA in their opener with a win over Turkiye and a draw against Australia to take third in Group D with four points, which was enough to advance.

Kickoff for Germany vs. Paraguay is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Foxborough, Mass. The latest Germany vs. Paraguay odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Germany as the -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Paraguay at +850 and a draw at +400. Germany are -750 to advance, while Paraguay are +490. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Germany vs. Paraguay picks, check out the Paraguay vs. Germany predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 9-5 roll on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Paraguay vs. Germany and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Germany vs. Paraguay:

Germany vs. Paraguay 90-minute money line Germany -300, Paraguay +850, Draw +400 Germany vs. Paraguay over/under: 2.5 goals Germany vs. Paraguay to advance: Germany -750, Paraguay +490 Germany vs. Paraguay picks: See picks at SportsLine Germany vs. Paraguay streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Germany vs. Paraguay predictions

After examining Paraguay vs. Germany from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-142). The Germans scored a combined nine goals in their two meaningful group stage matches, so they have the firepower to potentially handle this number themselves.

Paraguay are not as strong on paper, but they'll be able to play loose as the underdog and feature some strong players such as Omar Alderete and Julio Enciso, leading to what could be a higher-scoring match. See Green's best bets for Germany vs. Paraguay at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Paraguay vs. Germany at FanDuel here:

How to make Germany vs. Paraguay picks

After studying Paraguay vs. Germany from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Paraguay vs. Germany? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Germany vs. Paraguay, all from expert on a 9-5 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.