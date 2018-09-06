France vs. Germany live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch UEFA Nations League on TV, stream online

The UEFA Nations League kicks off on Thursday in Europe, and there's a monster clash highlighting the day. World Cup winner France takes on talented Germany on the first matchday of the competition. The Nations League, as explained here, is a new tournament aimed to eliminate, to an extent, meaningless friendlies. It provides an incentive to all teams in Europe, from being able to win the cup to potential qualification to the next Euro.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch France vs. Germany in the USA

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

France vs. Germany prediction

France builds off its post-World Cup momentum to defeat a German team looking to find itself after its horrible showing in Russia. The France midfield gives the Germans trouble, and the champs get a late goal for the victory. France 2, Germany 1.