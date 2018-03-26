Germany vs. Brazil live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

Two of the most successful nations in World Cup history meet on Tuesday

Brazil and Germany, with nine World Cup titles combined, will face off on Tuesday in an international friendly in a meeting between two of the heavy favorites to win the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

What to know

Brazil is coming off a 3-0 win over Russia last week but is still without the injured Neymar, while Germany drew Spain 1-1 with Thomas Muller scoring a fantastic goal to cancel out Rodrigo Moreno's opener. Germany is still without injured superstar goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. 

Prediction

Brazil and Germany battle it out in a low-scoring, even match that ends up with some late goals and a split of the result. Germany 1, Brazil 1. 

