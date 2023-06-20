Germany will look to get back on track as they look to snap a three-match winless streak when they take on Colombia in an international friendly on Tuesday. The Germans fought to a 3-3 draw with Ukraine on June 12 before dropping a 1-0 decision to Poland on Friday. Colombia, meanwhile, has won two matches in a row and are 2-0-2 since the start of 2023. This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2006. Germany holds a 2-0-2 edge in the series.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany enters as the favorite at -150 (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line. Colombia is at +360, while a draw is +270 in the latest Germany vs. Colombia odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Colombia vs. Germany picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is saying.

Germany vs. Colombia money line: Germany -150, Colombia +360, Draw +270

Germany vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Colombia spread: Germany -0.5 (-145)

GER: The Germans are averaging 1.75 goals over the past four matches

COL: Colombia are on an eight-match unbeaten streak

Why you should back Germany

Although the Germans have struggled of late, they have a number of offensive weapons including midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The 32-year-old has been a mainstay with the national team since 2011, scoring 17 goals in 66 appearances. He is a captain for Manchester City of the English Premier League. In seven seasons with Manchester City, he has 60 goals in 304 all-time appearances. He had eight goals in 31 matches this past season.

Winger Serge Gnabry also offers the Germans some explosiveness on offense. In 41 appearances for the national team since 2016, he has scored 22 goals. He was also a member of the German Olympic team in 2016, where he had six goals in six appearances. He has played the last five seasons with Bayern Munich This past year with Bayern, he scored 14 goals in 34 appearances.

Why you should back Colombia

Helping lead the offense for Colombia is forward Mateo Cassierra. The 26-year-old played last season with Zenit St. Petersburg of the Russian Premier League. He scored two goals in 26 appearances. A season earlier for Sochi, he was second in the Russian Premier League in goals scored with 14 in 22 appearances.

Forward Jhon Duran is another scoring option for Colombia. He scored a goal in Colombia's 2-1 win over Japan in the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup in March. The 19-year-old played one season for the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer as well as part of this past season in the Premier League for Aston Villa. Duran is part of a Colombia side that has scored five goals in their last three games.

