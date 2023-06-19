Colombia will look to continue their recent success in international friendly competition when they take on Germany on Tuesday. Colombia, which are 5-0-2 over the past seven friendly matches dating back to last September, are coming off a 1-0 victory over Iraq on Friday. Germany, meanwhile, are just 1-2-1 since the start of the year, and are coming off a 1-0 loss to Poland on Friday. Germany holds a 2-0-2 series lead since the first meeting in 1990.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany are listed at -240 (risk $240 to win $100) on the money line, while Colombia are +600, while a draw would return +310 in the latest Germany vs. Colombia odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Colombia vs. Germany picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is saying.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Germany vs. Colombia and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines for Colombia vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Colombia money line: Germany -240, Colombia +600, Draw +310

Germany vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Colombia spread: Germany -1.5 (+130)

GER: The Germans are averaging 1.75 goals over the past four matches

COL: Colombia are on an eight-match unbeaten streak

Germany vs. Colombia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Germany

Forward Niclas Fullkrug has scored in five of Germany's last six matches, including the last two World Cup matches. The 30-year-old, who has played the last four seasons for Werder Bremen, has 20 goals in 34 appearances this year, including international play. In 28 appearances for Werder Bremen in league play, he scored 16 goals. In two seasons for Germany, he has seven goals in nine appearances.

Also helping power the German national team is 24-year-old Kai Havertz. Since 2018, he has scored 13 goals in 36 international matches. In the June 12 friendly match against Ukraine, he scored in the 83rd minute to help the Germans erase a 3-1 deficit en route to a 3-3 draw. He scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in a Group E match at the World Cup on Dec. 1. In three seasons for Chelsea, he has registered 19 goals in 91 appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Colombia

Helping lead the offense for Colombia is forward Mateo Cassierra. The 26-year-old played last season with Zenit St. Petersburg of the Russian Premier League. He scored two goals in 26 appearances. A season earlier for Sochi, he was second in the Russian Premier League in goals scored with 14 in 22 appearances.

Forward Jhon Duran is another scoring option for Colombia. He scored a goal in Colombia's 2-1 win over Japan in the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup in March. The 19-year-old played one season for the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer as well as part of this past season in the Premier League for Aston Villa. Duran is part of a Colombia side that has scored five goals in their last three games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Germany vs. Colombia picks

Sutton has studied this matchup from every possible angle and locked in his best bet for Colombia vs. Germany. He's only sharing his pick and analysis at SportsLine.

Where does all the betting value lie for Germany vs. Colombia on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the expert who has consistently crushed his soccer picks.