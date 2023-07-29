The lead in Group H of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be on the line when Germany and Colombia square off on Sunday at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. The Germans enter the match atop the Group H table with three points after a 6-0 domination of Morocco in their World Cup opener. Meanwhile Las Chicas Superpoderosas are second in the group after a 2-0 win over South Korea. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Germany vs. Colombia spread: Germany -1.5 (-115), Colombia +1.5 (-115)

Germany vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Colombia money line: Germany -450, Colombia +1200, Draw +450

GER: Alexandra Popp has scored 63 goals for the national team

COL: Leicy Santos has 15 goals in 100 appearances for Real Madrid

Why you should back Germany

The Germans have a prolific goal scorer in Lea Schüller. A 25-year-old forward, Schüller led the team in goals during qualifying, with 15, and scored Germany's final goal in the 6-0 win over Morocco. She now has 31 goals in just 47 games with the national team.

In addition, the Germans face a Colombia team that has struggled this year. In nine matches in 2023, Las Chicas Superpoderosas have just three wins. In April, when facing European power France, Colombia were blown out, 5-2. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Colombia

Las Chicas Superpoderosas have a rising young star in 18-year-old Linda Caicedo. A forward who earned a move to Real Madrid at the beginning of the year after impressing with Deportivo Cali, Caicedo already has 17 caps for Colombia, scoring five goals, including the winner against Argentina in the Copa America semifinal victory. In Colombia's win over South Korea, she scored the team's second goal.

In addition, Las Chicas Superpoderosas have a world class midfielder in 27-year-old Leicy Santos. Santos is the first Colombian to be bought by a women's European team and the first Colombian to score in the Champions League. Santos was key in the team's run to last year's Copa America final, with four assists. See which team to pick here.

