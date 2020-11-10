The clinical, at times sterile, domination of Joachim Low's best Germany sides seems a lifetime ago. The 2016 World Cup winners are now looking to build momentum ahead of the rescheduled Euro 2020. With just one victory from six games since international football's resumption this season Die Mannschaft desperately need to find their form against another side struggling for consistency.

The Czech Republic lost twice to Scotland in their Nations League B fixtures and will be looking for a winning rhythm before they face Israel and Slovakia in two must-win matches if they are to obtain promotion to the top tier of European international football.

Scroll down for more details on how to watch the match and the key storylines:

Germany vs. Czech Republic

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

TV: ESPN+

Odds: Germany -250; Draw +380; Czech Republic +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Germany: How does Joachim Low plug his leaky defense? Germany have gone six games without a clean sheet, conceding up to three in games against Turkey and Switzerland. It may not be any easier for them in the coming games with a squad where only two defenders have reached double figures in caps. One of them, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, is struggling for minutes at club level.

Philipp Max of PSV Eindhoven, FC Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai and Bote Baku from VfL Wolfsburg could all win first games for Germany, who need to make up ground on Spain in their subsequent Nations League games against Ukraine and La Furia Roja.

Czech Republic: Rotation will be a top priority for Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy, who is expected to leave the likes of Patrik Schik and Pavel Kaderabek out of the squad with an eye on games against Israel and Slovakia. Two players to watch out for will be West Ham United duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, both of whom have excelled at club level early this season.

Prediction

With both managers likely to favor reserve options ahead of Nations League fixtures it would seem likely that Germany's greater strength in depth high up the pitch will be enough to earn them victory. Still it would be a brave man who backed them to keep a clean sheet, braver than I for certain. Let's call it a 3-1 win for Low's side.