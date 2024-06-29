Germany and Denmark link up in the Round 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday. These teams have had different paths to this round. Denmark haven't won a single matchup thus far, logging three draws. Meanwhile, Germany have played well, winning two of the three group-stage matches. In 2024, the Germans have gone 5-0-2. The winner advances to play either Spain or Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Germany are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Germany vs. Denmark odds, while Denmark are +525 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Germany are -400 favorites to advance, while Denmark are +280.

Germany vs. Denmark 90-minute money line: Germany -165, Denmark +525, Draw +260

Germany vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Denmark to advance: Germany -400, Denmark +280

GER: Germany's goal differential (+6) is first in the UEFA European Championship

DEN: Denmark have put up two goals in three matches

Why you should back Germany

Germany have a deep and diverse offensive attack. They have a few players that can step up for them at any moment. Kai Havertz is an assertive midfielder who can shoot, pass and draw the attention of the defense. Just last season with Arsenal, the 25-year-old had 13 goals and seven assists. In the 2024 Euro, he's put up one goal and one assist.

Midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan provides Germany with a veteran presence on the field at 33-years-old. Gündoğan will always find a way to get his teammates involved with nice touch passes or solid crossers. In the 2023-24 La Liga season for Barcelona, the 33-year-old finished with five goals and nine assists. During the group stage, he also had one goal and an assist for Germany. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Denmark

Forward Jonas Wind is an athletic and active playmaker for Denmark. Wind has impressive field vision to create quality opportunities and owns the striking ability to finish around the net. Last season for Wolfsburg FC, the 25-year-old totaled 11 goals and seven assists on 70 total shots. Additionally, in the 2024 Euro, he's logged one assist and has recorded five total shots.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen continues to be one of the main focuses on the offense. Eriksen relentlessly moves without the ball but has a soft touch around the goal as a passer. The 32-year-old has notched 10 assists and two goals over the last two seasons with Manchester United. During the group stage, Eriksen has one goal on 10 shots. See which team to pick here.

