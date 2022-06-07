It may only be for one game, but England won't want to spend too long at the bottom of their Nations League group after losing their opener to Hungary. The match came down to a dubious penalty call despite England's rotated side being good enough to at least get a draw from the match. Meanwhile, Germany comes off of a hard fought draw with Italy, and if they will need to do better with their possession this time around against England if they want to come away with three points at home.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Tuesday, June 7 | Time: 2:45 p.m.

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV and live stream: fubo Sports Network (Get access now)

Odds: Germany +120; Draw +225; England +235 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Germany: Germany are undefeated in their last six matches and will hope that playing in their home arena will give them enough of an advantage to see the Three Lions off. The two teams usually play closely contested matches and this is expected to be no different as Germany enters with a clean bill of health. Hansi Flick will use the good of the Italy match as a building block as Kai Havertz likely starts to give the team a fluid front line.

England: After suffering a calf injury against Hungary, James Justin won't be able to feature for England in this match. He'll be OK for England's upcoming friendlies and because Gareth Southgate has depth at just about every position, he won't need to push him. It's likely that Bukayo Saka will start in Justin's place giving England an ultra attacking lineup in a hostile environment.

Prediction

These are two evenly matched sides even though Germany have disappointed in the last few years so both teams will provide chances to score as the points are shared. Pick: Germany 1, England 1