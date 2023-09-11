Germany welcome France to Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Tuesday with Die Mannschaft without a head coach after Hansi Flick's dismissal. The Germans went down 4-1 to Japan in Wolfsburg which brought Flick's time in charge to an end with Euro 2024 on home soil less than one year away -- Rudi Voller, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner will oversee the French clash.

The DFB now seeks a new leader after a disastrous FIFA 2022 world cup which Flick was fortunate to survive. Germany were lucky to only lose 4-1 to the Japanese and their post-Qatar record is concerning with losses to Belgium, Poland and Colombia as well as a draw with Ukraine. In fact, Die Mannschaft have only won four of their last 17 games across any competitions.

Les Bleus are looking good to reach Germany next summer, though, with five wins from five and no goals conceded after last week's victory over Republic of Ireland. Didier Deschamps' men beat the Germans at Euro 2020 which stretched their impressive run in this fixture with 2014 in the World Cup quarterfinals the last time Germany beat France.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, September 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 12 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Live stream: N/A

N/A Odds: Germany +188; Draw: +260; France +110

Team news

Germany: Jamal Musiala is out while Manuel Neuer may well have now lost his starting spot to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Leon Goretzka, David Raum, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer and Timo Werner have all been left out. Kai Havertz and Kevin Schade play different roles for club and country while Pascal Gross' debut was a rare bright spot for the Germans against Japan.

Potential Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Henrichs, Sule, Rudiger, Gosens; Kimmich, Gross, Gundogan, Brandt, Muller; Gnabry.

France: Olivier Giroud is injured so expected Deschamps to rotate a number of his stars with Eduardo Camavinga, William Saliba and Randal Kolo Muani hopeful of international minutes after missing out in Paris. Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana are among the major absentees.

Potential France XI: Maignan; Pavard, Saliba, Disasi, T Hernandez; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Griezmann; Coman, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Prediction

Things cannot get much worse for Germany so expect to see a reaction from the Euro 2024 hosts while France are on a strong run of form since the World Cup in Qatar. The French should have enough to win here but it might be closer than expected as the Germans seek to restore some pride. Pick: Germany 1, France 2.