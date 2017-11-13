Germany vs. France live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online
The two World Cup contenders square off in a friendly
Germany and France, both qualified for the 2018 World Cup and favorites to win it, meet on Tuesday in an international friendly.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Both teams are loaded, but France is a bit stronger at the moment, even without Paul Pogba. Expect an exciting match with plenty of chances, but few goals. France 1, Germany 1.
