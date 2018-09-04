Germany vs. France live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup champions on TV, stream online
It's a huge battle on the first day of the UEFA Nations League
The UEFA Nations League kicks off on Thursday in Europe and there's a monster clash highlighting the day. World Cup winner France takes on talented Germany on the first matchday of the competition. The Nations League, as explained here, is a new tournament aimed to eliminate, to an extent, meaningless friendlies. It provided incentive to all teams in Europe, from being able to win the cup to potential qualification to the next Euro.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch France vs. Germany in the USA
When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
France vs. Germany prediction
France builds off its post-World Cup momentum to defeat a German team looking to find itself after its horrible showing in Russia. The France midfield gives the Germans trouble, and the champs get a late goal for the victory. France 2, Germany 1.
