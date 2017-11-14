Germany vs. France live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

The two World Cup contenders square off in a friendly

Germany and France, both qualified for the 2018 World Cup and favorites to win it, meet on Tuesday in an international friendly. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Both teams are loaded, but France is a bit stronger at the moment, even without Paul Pogba. Expect an exciting match with plenty of chances, but few goals. France 1, Germany 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories