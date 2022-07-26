Germany won the title in its first two appearances in the Women's European Championship but had its quest for a third thwarted in 1993. The national team resumed its dominance by winning the following six tournaments before its streak was halted in 2017 by Denmark, which posted a 2-1 victory in their quarterfinal matchup. Germany looks to move a step closer to its ninth crown when it meets France in the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Wednesday. The Germans defeated Austria 2-0 in the quarters to set up the showdown with the French, who edged the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time to reach the semis for the first time.

Kickoff at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Germany is the +150 favorite (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Germany vs. France odds. France is the +175 underdog, while a regulation draw is priced at +200. Before locking in any France vs. Germany picks, you need to see the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 predictions from proven soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 111-82 in his last 193 soccer picks and returning more than $3,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Germany vs. France matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and women's Euro 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Germany:

Germany vs. France money line: Germany +150, France +175, Draw +200

GER: Die Nationalelf has won each of its last eight semifinal matches in the tournament

FRA: Les Bleues have scored four goals in their last three games after recording five in their opener

Germany vs. France picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Germany

Opponents have yet to solve Die Nationalelf, which has posted clean sheets in each of its first four matches in the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. The club has scored a total of 11 goals in the tournament, recording at least two in each contest. Midfielder Lina Magull opened the scoring in the quarterfinal victory over Austria in the 25th minute and forward Alexandra Popp sealed things in the 90th.

The 31-year-old Popp has provided plenty of offensive firepower for Germany, scoring in each of the four matches to rank second in the tournament in goals. Making her Euro debut after missing the previous two due to injuries, Popp is the first player to score in four consecutive matches in a single edition of the event. Magull, who did not play in the Germans' 3-0 group-stage triumph over Finland, is second on the squad with two tallies and has converted in three of her last four games across all competitions.

Why you should back France

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals in each of the previous three Euros, France finally got over the hump thanks to Eve Perisset. The 27-year-old defender scored a penalty in the 102nd minute to snap a scoreless tie and help send Les Bleues into uncharted territory. France, which had a 33-9 advantage in shots and an 11-1 edge in shots on target, joined Germany, Sweden and Norway as the only teams to reach the semifinals in the Women's Euros, World Cup and Olympics.

Les Bleues likely will make early attempts to break through against Germany's staunch defense as all eight of their goals in the group stage were scored in the first half. Midfielder Grace Geyoro has produced a team-leading three of the tallies after registering a hat trick in France's tournament-opening 5-1 victory against Italy. Perisset and five others have netted one goal apiece for the French, while midfielder Clara Mateo and defender Sakina Karchaoui both have notched a pair of assists.

How to make Germany vs. France picks

Sutton has analyzed Wednesday's Germany vs. France match from every angle. He has provided two confident best bets along with a full breakdown of the contest. He's only sharing his 2022 Women's Euro picks at SportsLine.

So who wins France vs. Germany in Wednesday's semifinal matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Germany vs. France, all from the soccer expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.