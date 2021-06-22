Euro 2020 continues on Wednesday as Germany host Hungary at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Hungarians are desperate for a result if they have hopes of advancing out of the group. The team is currently bottom of Group F and are coming off a 1-1 draw against France. Germany are back home off a thrilling 4-2 win over Portugal, and a win could help them finish the group in first place

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wedneday, June 23 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany.

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Germany -500; Draw +550; Hungary +1600 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Germany: If past evidence is anything to go on, the Germans have this circled as a win in the group. Under Joachim Low, the team has beaten Hungary both times they have met in 2010 and 2016 by an aggregate of 5-0. The side is coming off a dominant 4-2 win against Portugal where they went down early, but came back to win after two own goals and a second half surge of goals from Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens. If the team gets the breakthrough first, it's hard to see them squandering a lead.

Hungary: After a tournament opening 3-0 loss to Portugal, the team bounced back with a surprising 1-1 draw against France. The team has to win in order to have a chance of advancing out of the group, and will need to figure out how to make up for the loss of forward Ádám Szalai who was subbed out against France with a concussion. Nemanja Nikolic and Roland Sallai will have to step up against the Germans.

Prediction

It is unlikely to be an easy win for the Germans, but they will pick up the win and advance. Pick: Germany 2 Hungary 0