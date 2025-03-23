Germany will host Italy at the Signal-Iduna-Park for the second leg of the UEFA Nations League's quarterfinals after the 2-1 away win at San Siro. Julian Nagelsmann's side are coming from an unbeaten streak of seven games as the last game they lost was the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 against Spain while the Azzurri finished level on points with France in Group 2 of the Nations League. The winner of this tie will face the winner of Denmark and Portugal in June.

Luciano Spalletti's side have to deal with some absences, most importantly the one of Inter winger Federico Dimarco who is currently injured and will miss both legs against Germany. Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori also left the pitch on Thursday injured and will miss Sunday's match. The home side is also dealing with some injuries, most notably the ones of Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz and Arsenal's Kai Havertz as both players are missing the two legs against Italy this week.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 23 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 23 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Signal-Iduna-Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal-Iduna-Park -- Dortmund, Germany Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Germany +165; Draw +230; Italy +175

Team news

Possible Germany XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Goretzka, Gross; Sane, Musiala, Adeyemi; Kleindienst.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Buongiorno; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Kean

Prediction

Germany are expected to go through the semifinals after Thursday's win in Italy. Pick: Italy 1, Germany 1.