After two draws against Germany and England and the win against Hungary, Roberto Mancini's Italy will again face the team coached by Hansi Flick for the fourth game of the UEFA Nations League's group stage. Flick is still seeking for his first win the group stage of the current UEFA Nations League as Germany failed to win a single game in the first three matches and drew all of them, scoring three and also conceding three goals.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, June 14 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Borussia Park -- Monchengladbach, Germany

Odds: GER -125; Draw +260; ITA +340 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Germany: Hansi Flick is desperate to get his first win in the group stage and as he said during the pre-match press conference he can count again on defender Antonio Rudiger and on Serge Gnabry. Manuel Neuer is expected to start, with Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule and Benjamin Henrichs in defense. Jonas Hofmann and David Raum will be the wingers, with Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in the center of midfield. Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller will play behind Timo Werner.

Italy: Roberto Mancini is making some changes and new faces are now part of the rotation. "The youngsters have shown character, I was impressed. It looked like they had been playing together for longer. We've done some good work, but there's a long way to go still. We will see fresh legs tomorrow, it's the last game of this series and it won't be easy," he said. Young players such as Wilfired Gnonto, Giacomo Raspadori, Federico Gatti and Giorgio Scalvini are expected to be part of the match.

Prediction

Germany really needs this first win and Italy at the same time are making some experiments with young players. PICK: Germany 2, Italy 1