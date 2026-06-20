Germany vs. Ivory Coast odds, picks, prediction, preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Saturday

After winning their opening games in Group D, Germany and Ivory Coast meet on Saturday with the winner of this match all but assured a spot in the Round of 32. Germany come into the contest off a 7-1 drubbing of Curacao, while Ivory Coast got three points thanks to a winner from Amad Diallo in the 90th minute.

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Germany vs. Ivory Coast betting odds

Germany vs. Ivory Coast money line: Germany -230, Draw +380, Ivory Coast +550 Germany vs. Ivory Coast over/under: 2.5 (Over -188, Under +152) Bet Germany vs. Ivory Coast on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Germany vs. Ivory Coast betting preview

Germany were not going to have much trouble with Curacao, and they get a nice boost with a +6 goal differential. That'll come in handy in the event of a tiebreaker situation. The Germans were dominant and clinical, putting 11 of their 26 shots on target and controlling 65% of the possession. They are unlikely to have the same figures against an Ivory Coast team which allowed only one shot on target, though Ecuador did actually have the slight possession edge. Ivory Coast have some experience in the midfield with Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana, but can they establish themselves in that area against the likes of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala? Kimmich and Musiala like to be rovers, and Ivory Coast will have to account for them at all times.

One key battle will be on the flanks, where Germany will deploy Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz. Musiala will occasionally make runs here as a winger, though he prefers to be in the middle of the park. Can Ivory Coast wingbacks Ghislain Konan and Guela Doue keep these world class attackers in front of them for 90 minutes? Ivory Coast will not be able to sit back like they did against Ecuador, though they could get an opening on the counter if Kimmich pushes too far up the pitch in an effort to join the attack.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast picks, prediction

Germany money line (-230)

Germany are unlikely to be as clinical as they were against Curacao, as Ivory Coast are definitely a step up in competition. That being said, Ivory Coast weren't particularly impressive in the win over Ecuador. They only put four of their 16 shots on frame and needed a late winner to take three points. Germany are the better team, and while it's unrealistic to expect another seven-goal showing, there's still a gap in quality and form that cannot be ignored.

Germany-Ivory Coast Over 2.5 goals (-188)

I don't think Kimmich and Musiala are going to be contained for 90 minutes, even with Ivory Coast providing more resistance with their back line. Germany have scored at least two goals in seven straight international matches, and they've netted three or more goals in four of those contests. The Over on 2.5 goals could hit from Germany alone. Ivory Coast might be able to pull back a goal late to make the final score look more respectable, but I expect Germany to continue their offensive dominance on Saturday.