After being bounced in the group stage last time around, Germany are hoping for a better showing during the 2022 World Cup when they kick off against Japan on Wednesday. The Germans and Japanese are in Group E with Spain and Costa Rica, and both will be looking to get off on the right foot in Doha. Germany are the favorites under former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, but Japan are no pushover, as shown in their dominant win over the United States in September.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 23 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 23 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Germany -245; Draw +360; Japan +650 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Germany The Germans have high hopes with a new manager, but they enter the competition with some major injury concerns. Key attackers Timo Werner and Marco Reus miss the entire tournament due to injury, putting major pressure on the other attackers. Thomas Muller, likely playing his last World Cup, will likely join Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry in attack. But keep an eye on not only Karim Adeyemi, but 17-year-old sensation Youssoufa Moukoko of Dortmund, who could earn his first Germany cap on the biggest stage.

Japan: If you saw Japan dominate the United States in September, you'll know that they can really play. They have superb technical quality with Takefusa Kubo and Takumi Minamino, while Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu leads the backline with veterans all around. In attack. Takuma Asano will likely be tasked with finding the back of the net, but young Shuto Machino is one to watch with three goals in four appearances.

Prediction

Kai Havertz scores once and sets up another as the favorites cruise to a win. Pick: Germany 2, Japan 0