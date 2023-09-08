Germany and Japan meet for a friendly in Wolfsburg on Saturday, with this their first meeting since the FIFA 2022 World Cup which saw the Germans make a surprisingly early exit. Hansi Flick's men went down 2-1 to Hajime Moriyasu's side in Qatar and Die Mannschaft are currently waiting to host UEFA Euro 2024 on home soil next summer, so are not currently in competitive qualifying action.

It was a shock opening round loss to the Japanese which set Germany on their route to their second straight premature elimination back in late 2022 with a draw against Spain and a win over Costa Rica not enough to save them. The Germans have beaten Peru since, but also lost to Belgium, Poland and Colombia while they could only draw with Ukraine.

Japan ultimately went out to Croatia in Qatar's round of 16, but impressed with their group stage showing which also included a win over Spain despite a surprise loss to Costa Rica. Moriyasu's side are now on a run of one loss from four games and thumped El Salvador and Peru most recently.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 9 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Volkswagen Arena -- Wolfsburg, Germany

Volkswagen Arena -- Wolfsburg, Germany TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS2 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Germany -188; Draw: +333; Japan +360

Team news

Germany: Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross has been called up along with uncapped goalkeeper Oliver Baumann while Niclas Fullkrug has dropped out which has brought veteran Thomas Muller back into the fold. Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kevin Schade are also present with no room for Marco Reus, Timo Werner, Mario Gotze or Leon Goretzka.

Potential Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Rudiger, Sule, Thiaw; Kimmich, Can, Gundogan, Gosens; Musiala, Wirtz; Gnabry.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Japan: Kaoru Mitoma, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Wataru Endo should start while Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda are also in line to lead the attack. Five of this Japan group currently play in Germany such as Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura, Stuttgart's Hiroki Ito and Freiburg's Ritsu Doan.

Potential Japan XI: Nakamura; Sugawara, Itakura, Taniguchi, Tomiyasu; Ito, Endo, Kubo, Mitoma; Kamada; Furhashi.

Prediction

Germany are in difficulty of late while Japan remain quite an underrated force at international level. It should be tight and a score draw sounds the most logical conclusion. Pick: Germany 1, Japan 1.