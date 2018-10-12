Germany vs. Netherlands live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Nations League on TV, stream online

Germany looks to jump France with a victory

Nations League action continues on Saturday with a big one as Germany visits Amsterdam to take on the Netherlands. In League A Group 1, France leads with four points after two games, while Germany has one point after one game and the Netherlands have zero points after one. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Unimas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Neither team is in its best moment, but Germany is far more talented and experienced. And with Marco Reus in attack, the Germans get the victory. Germany 3, Netherlands 1.

