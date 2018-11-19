Germany vs. Netherlands: Prediction, UEFA Nations League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Netherlands can advance to the final four of the UEFA Nations League with a win in Germany

The Nations League wraps up for Germany on Monday as the already relegated team takes on the Netherlands for the final matchday. Germany was relegated to League B following the Netherlands' victory over France on Friday, so now there are just bragging rights on the line for them. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Netherlands

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 19
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • TV channel: UniMas
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: N/A

Storylines

Germany: The team has officially been relegated and has nothing to play for in this one.

Netherlands: The team is safe but can win Group 1 with just a draw, sending the team to the final four as group winner.

Germany vs. Netherlands prediction

The Germans got crushed by the Netherlands earlier in the competition, and the team hasn't showed anything positive as of late. It's hard to envision the recent form leading to a victory.

Pick: Draw

