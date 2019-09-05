Germany vs. Netherlands: UEFA Euro qualifying prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The two European powers square off on Friday
Two of the most talented teams in Europe face off on Friday in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying as Germany hosts the Netherlands in Hamburg. Both teams are in Group C and have some work to do to catch the surprise team in first place -- Northern Ireland. Germany is a perfect 3-0-0 while the Netherlands are 1-0-1 ahead of this battle of second place against third place.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany vs. Netherlands
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, Germany
- TV channel: TUDN, UniMas and ESPN2
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Germany -105 | Netherlands +250 | Draw +290
Storylines
Germany: They've been quite inconsistent ever since the debacle at the 2018 World Cup, but since then they have gotten a couple good results like beating the Netherlands 3-2 on the road in March on Matchday 2 in Euro qualifiers. This squad features a really inexperienced defense on the club level with five of the team's seven defenders having between zero and eight caps. Timo Werner leads the front line and has 10 goals in 25 caps and will be the focal point in the final third.
Netherlands: The Dutch are in a great moment after making the Nations League final this summer. Starting goalkeeper Jasper Cillesseen is now a No. 1 goalkeeper at his club after leaving Barcelona for Valencia, and centerback pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt is almost unfair to have. The concern is where the goals are going to come from at the No. 9 position. Memphis Depay is a fine winger, but striker Luuk de Jong has failed to be a consistent goal scorer.
Prediction
It's an intense, low-scoring game with Werner getting the winner on a rebound.
Pick: Germany 1, Netherlands 0
