Germany vs. Peru live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online
It's a friendly between two teams that played in this past summer's World Cup
Just over two months after its World Cup failure, Germany is back in action during the international break. Just three days after facing France in the UEFA Nations League, the four-time World Cup champs take on Peru in an international friendly.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
As intriguing of a friendly you'll see over this break, the roles are a bit reversed here. You've got a Peru team that is strong and confident after a quality showing at the World Cup against a German team that really failed to do much of anything at the tournament this psat summer. But Germany at home, with Leroy Sane back in the squad, puts together a complete performance. Germany 2, Peru 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
France vs. Netherlands preview
The world champs take on a team looking to rebuild
-
England vs. Spain preview
The World Cup semifinalists take on Luis Enrique in his first match with Spain
-
Yedlin trolls ref over Neymar flop
Yedlin recalls the Brazilian's flopping antics during the World Cup in Russia
-
Mexico vs. Uruguay preview
It will be the first game for Mexico since coach Juan Carlos Osorio left
-
Brazil beats USMNT in friendly
The young U.S. squad couldn't keep up with Brazil's superior talent
-
UEFA Nations League scores, takeaways
Here's everything you need to know about the opening UEFA Nations League matches