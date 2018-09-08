Germany vs. Peru live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

Just over two months after its World Cup failure, Germany is back in action during the international break. Just three days after facing France in the UEFA Nations League, the four-time World Cup champs take on Peru in an international friendly.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

As intriguing of a friendly you'll see over this break, the roles are a bit reversed here. You've got a Peru team that is strong and confident after a quality showing at the World Cup against a German team that really failed to do much of anything at the tournament this psat summer. But Germany at home, with Leroy Sane back in the squad, puts together a complete performance. Germany 2, Peru 0.