The UEFA Nations League has reached the semifinal stage and brings quite a match with it as Portugal and Germany will square off at the Allianz Arena for a spot in the final on Sunday, June 8. Germany have undergone a turnaround under Julian Nagelsmann and are unbeaten in their last eight matches since getting knocked out of the Euros at the hands of Spain. Looking to get into form and return to the ranks of World Cup contenders, beating Portugal would be a step in the right direction to do that.

Despite a 5-2 victory over Denmark to get here, Portugal have been susceptible, allowing goals in four of their last five matches so Germany will like their chances to find the back of the net.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Germany vs. Portugal, odds

Date : Wednesday, June 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Germany -110; Draw +270; Portugal +280

Last meeting

Germany and Portugal haven't met since the Euros in 2021, which ended up being quite a match. Germany went ahead 2-1 in the first half of play before continuing to keep up the pressure with goals from Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens in the second half of play. It was a match that shows how susceptible Portugal's defense can be as Germany won by an eventual 4-2 score.

Best bets

Florian Wirtz to have 2+ shots on target (+290): Liverpool may be in the back of Florian Wirtz's mind, but the focus will be on Germany and getting them to the Nations League final. Becoming central to their setup, Wirtz will have plenty of chances for shots facing Portugal's defense. Considering that Wirtz can hit a shot from anywhere on the pitch and that Germany doesn't have an in form number nine to choose from, I'll take the chance.

Predicted lineups

Germany: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Lein Goretzka, Pascal Gross, Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Niclas Fullkrug

Portugal Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: Questions continue to loom about whether Cristiano Ronaldo should still be starting for Portugal. Considering the depth of their forwards with Diogo Jota, Gonçalo Ramos, and Pedro Neto, Roberto Martinez can create a mobile setup that gets the best out of everyone, but as long as Ronaldo is expected to start, Portugal is stuck with their current style. He has still scored goals with four goals in his last five appearances for Portugal, but the two matches where Ronaldo didn't score ended up as a draw and a loss. If Germany can stop him, that seems like the path to victory.

Prediction

Germany's depth and Nagelsmann's flexibility will show as even Portugal going ahead first won't be enough to deny them from a victory in the match. With Wirtz in good form and plenty of players who can hurt you, Germany will book a place in the Nations League final. Pick: Germany 3, Portugal 2

