Euro 2024 will kick off when host country Germany and Scotland collide in Friday's opener at Munich Football Arena in Munich. Germany have won the tournament three times, which is tied with Spain for the most titles ever. The Germans enter this year's monthlong tournament as a +550 shot to lift the Euro 2024 trophy, behind England (+300) and France (+340). On Friday, Germany will face a Scotland side that has never advanced past the group stage in the Euros.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Germans are the -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) in the latest Germany vs. Scotland odds, with the Scots the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Scotland vs. Germany picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.



Now, Green has broken down Germany vs. Scotland from every angle and revealed his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Scotland vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Scotland money line: Germany -340, Scotland +900, Draw +500

Germany vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Scotland spread: Germany -1.5 (-125), Scotland +1.5 (-110)

GER: The Germans have won the tournament three times

SCO: Scott McTominay has eight goals in 49 appearances

Why you should back Germany

The Germans have dominated the head-to-head series against Scotland. Germany have not lost against Scotland since 1999. That was Germany's lone loss in the series over the last 13 meetings.

In addition, the Germans have a proven winner in Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old midfielder has won six Champions League titles with Real Madrid and has 70 assists over the last 10 La Liga seasons. He is set to retire from professional soccer after Euro 2024. Kai Havertz is also coming off a sensational season with Arsenal. Havertz recorded 13 goals and seven assists for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

Why you should back Scotland

The Tartan Army have a Premier League-caliber midfielder in Scott McTominay. The 27-year-old playmaker for Manchester United scored 10 goals across all competitions this season, including a career-high seven in league play. He also scored seven goals for Scotland in qualifying for Euro 2024.

McTominay and the Scots will face a Germany side that faltered badly in its last major competition. In the 2022 World Cup, the Germans lost to Japan in the group stage opener and failed to advance to the knockout stage. Ten months after the World Cup, manager Hansi Flick was sacked and replaced by Julian Nagelsmann.

