Germany vs. Spain live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

It's the last two World Cup winners facing off in a big-time friendly

Germany and Spain will play in an international friendly on Friday in Dusseldorf in a battle of two true contenders for this summer's World Cup. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Germany is as strong as any team in the world right now, while Spain has the talent but is trying to figure out what combination in attack between Diego Costa, Iago Aspas and Rodrigo (and maybe Alvaro Morata) will be used at the World Cup. Germany is simply better right now and makes it look a little easier than most thought. Germany 3, Spain 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

