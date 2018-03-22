Germany vs. Spain live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online
It's the last two World Cup winners facing off in a big-time friendly
Germany and Spain will play in an international friendly on Friday in Dusseldorf in a battle of two true contenders for this summer's World Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Germany is as strong as any team in the world right now, while Spain has the talent but is trying to figure out what combination in attack between Diego Costa, Iago Aspas and Rodrigo (and maybe Alvaro Morata) will be used at the World Cup. Germany is simply better right now and makes it look a little easier than most thought. Germany 3, Spain 1.
