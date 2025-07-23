Germany and Spain will revisit their rivalry when they face off in a 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinal match on Wednesday. The Germans have dominated Spain in recent history, but they had to scratch and claw their way into the semifinals with a 6-5 victory on penalties against France their last time out. Meanwhile, La Roja are undefeated in the tournament and cruised to a 2-0 quarterfinal win against Switzerland thanks to goals from Athenea del Castillo and Clàudia Pina.

Kickoff from Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Spaniards are -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Germany vs. Spain odds, while the Germans +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Spain are -450 favorites to advance. Before locking in any Spain vs. Germany picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Germany vs. Spain on Wednesday:

Spain -1 Asian handicap (-110)

Alexia Putellas to score or assist (-110)

Spain -1 Asian handicap (-110)

The expert notes that Germany have had the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup dating back to 1997, winning five times and drawing three times over eight meetings. However, Green anticipates La Roja will rise to the occasion after outscoring their last four Euro opponents 16-3.



"The Spaniards are now on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions, and they should have too much quality for Germany in this match," Green said. This bet is listed at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Place this bet and get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings promo code.

Alexia Putellas to score or assist (-110)

Germany will be at a disadvantage without center-back Kathrin Hendrich, who was shown a red card in the quarterfinals against France. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger did the heavy lifting at the end of that match, but will now face a stacked Spanish attack that includes Putellas. The midfielder has registered three goals and four assists in four Euro matches.



This player prop is listed at -140 at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Sign up at FanDuel here.

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, July 23?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Germany vs. Spain. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.