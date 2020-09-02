The second ever UEFA Nations League begins Thursday with the return of national team soccer for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The matchday is highlighted by Germany taking on Spain in a battle of two of Europe's most talented teams. It's the most highly anticipated game of the opening days of action and one that figures to be as competitive -- meetings between these two generally are.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Sept. 3

: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz-Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany

: Mercedes-Benz-Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany TV: ESPN2 and TUDN

ESPN2 and TUDN Live stream: General - fuboTV (Try for free)

General - fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Germany +140; Draw +225; Spain +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Germany: The squad for this game is missing some key players like Manuel Neuer in goal, with the Bayern Munich man just winning the Champions League. That means an inexperienced national team goalkeeper will start, be it Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal) and Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim). The defense and midfield look quite strong, while there are just two strikers in the side. One of them is Chelsea star signing Timo Werner, who scored in his friendly debut for the Blues. He'll likely start this one.

Spain: Luis Enrique has called in a squad that features numerous players who have never played for the national team, but plenty of those guys have really high expectations. Barcelona young sensation Ansu Fati is in the squad, as is new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres. The question will be who leads the front line. It will likely be between new Leeds signing Rodrigo or Villarreal's Gerard Moreno. Expect the creativity to be there with Thiago, with him looking to play his cousin Rodrigo time and time again inside the box.

Germany vs. Spain prediction

Both teams struggle a bit in the final third early, and the game ends all square. Pick: Germany 1, Spain 1