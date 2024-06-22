Germany and Switzerland square off in Group A action in Euro 2024 at Waldstadion in Frankfurt on Sunday. Germany currently lead the group with six points. On June 19, they beat Hungary 2-0 to win their second straight game in the tournament. Meanwhile, Switzerland are second in Group A with four points. In their last outing, they tied 1-1 with Scotland.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Germans are -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Switzerland vs. Germany odds, while the Swiss are +425 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Germany vs. Switzerland picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05), among others.



Now, Green has broken down Germany vs. Switzerland from every angle and revealed his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Switzerland money line: Germany -145, Switzerland +425, Draw +260

Germany vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Switzerland spread: Germany -0.5 (-145)

GER: Scored seven goals in the first two games.

SWI: One loss in 16 international matchups since the 2022 World Cup

Germany vs. Switzerland picks:

Why you should back Germany

Through two games, Germany are first among all teams with seven goals. They are also first in the tournament with a +6 goal differential. Their offense has been powered by multiple playmakers, with six players scoring a goal. Midfielder Jamal Musiala is able to shift through the defense with ease and plays with terrific awareness.

Musiala is leading the team in goals (2) in two games. For FC Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 season, he recorded 10 goals and six assists. Midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan has been another active and capable playmaker who puts pressure on the defense. He's notched one goal and one assist on four total shots in the 2024 Euro.

Why you should back Switzerland

Midfielder Michel Aebische is an active force on the frontline. Aebische is able to play on multiple fronts, logging one goal and one assist through two games for Switzerland. This group showcased their potential in the opening win over Hungary. They supplied seven shots on goal, 15 shot attempts and three goals.

Aebische scored in the 45th minute. Forward Breel Embolo brings some athleticism to the offense and is very reliable with the ball. He scored a goal in extra time in the win against Hungary. Defender Fabian Schär has some much-needed experience on the field, playing in his third Euro. He's also recorded 81 caps for Switzerland.

How to make Switzerland vs. Germany picks

Green has broken down the Euro 2024 match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets.

So who wins Germany vs. Switzerland, and where does all the betting value lie?

