Euro 2024 has Germany and Switzerland colliding on Sunday in a Group A showdown. The Germans head into this game on a three-game win streak and they've already clinched their spot in the knockout round. Germany's last loss came in November 2023. Germany logged seven total goals over the first two games of Euro 2024. Likewise, Switzerland has not lost in six straight outings, which includes three wins and three draws. The Swiss are second in Group A with four points but can top the group with a victory over Germany on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Germans are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Switzerland vs. Germany odds, while the Swiss are +500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Germany vs. Switzerland picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05), among others.



Now, Green has broken down Germany vs. Switzerland from every angle and revealed his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Switzerland money line: Germany -155, Switzerland +500, Draw +260

Germany vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Switzerland spread: Germany -0.5 (-145)

GER: Scored seven goals in the first two games.

SWI: One loss in 16 international matchups since the 2022 World Cup

Why you should back Germany

Germany sits atop Group A after picking up two straight wins and notching six total points. There are a few players on the German roster that can produce at any moment. Kai Havertz is an attacking force. Havertz has multiple ways to break down defenders and he's already notched one goal and one assist in two games thus far. Last season with Arsenal, the 25-year-old had 13 goals and seven assists.

Midfielder Florian Wirtz provides the Germans with another capable contributor. Wirtz has great ball control with a variety of skills to get past defenders. He has one goal in this tournament thus far. During the 2023-24 season with Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz finished with 11 goals and 11 assists and was named Bundesliga Player of the Season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Switzerland

Midfielder Michel Aebische is an active force on the frontline. Aebische is able to play on multiple fronts, logging one goal and one assist through two games for Switzerland. This group showcased their potential in the opening win over Hungary. They supplied seven shots on goal, 15 shot attempts and three goals.

Aebische scored in the 45th minute. Forward Breel Embolo brings some athleticism to the offense and is very reliable with the ball. He scored a goal in extra time in the win against Hungary. Defender Fabian Schär has some much-needed experience on the field, playing in his third Euro. He's also recorded 81 caps for Switzerland. See which team to pick here.

Green has broken down the Euro 2024 match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

