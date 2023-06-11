Germany will play their 1,000th international match Monday when they host Ukraine in an international friendly. With Germany hosting the 2024 European Championships, they don't have to qualify, so they are trying to stay sharp with friendly matchups. They'll visit Warsaw on Friday to face Poland before hosting Colombia in Gelsenkirchen the following Monday. Ukraine continue their Euro Qualifying campaign on Friday against North Macedonia and will be breaking in new manager Serhiy Rebrov, a former national team striker who is under contract through the 2026 World Cup. These teams have met eight times before, most recently a 3-1 Germany victory in the 2020 Nations League.

Kickoff at Weser Stadium in Bremen, Germany is set for noon ET. The Germans are -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Germany vs. Ukraine odds. Ukraine are +750 underdogs, a draw is priced at +380, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any Ukraine vs. Germany picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Germany vs. Ukraine and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines for Ukraine vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Ukraine spread: Germany -1.5 (-115)

Germany vs. Ukraine over/under: 3.5 goals

Germany vs. Ukraine money line: Germany -320, Ukraine +750, Draw +380

GER: The Germans are 4-3-2 with a 19-14 goal difference since the start of 2022

UKR: The Ukrainians are 6-3-3 with a 19-11 goal difference in their past 12 matches

Why you should back Germany

Manager Hansi Flick will be missing a couple of key pieces but will have a strong core of talent. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane, who helped lead the powerful Bayern Munich teams led by Flick, should be the heart of it. Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry aren't on the squad, and Ilkay Gundogan played in Saturday's Champions League final with Manchester City. Still, the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug can lead an attack that should trouble Ukraine.

Werner is an established national team star, and his 24 international goals are most on the team. Gundogan has 17 but is unlikely to play before Friday, and Havertz has 12. Fullkrug has 35 league goals over the past two seasons playing in this stadium with Werder Bremen. The Germans also have a stout defense led by Antonio Rudiger and Matthias Ginter. No. 1 goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen led La Liga with 26 clean sheets in 38 matches for league champion Barcelona. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ukraine

After the Ukrainians failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Rebrov will want to make his mark in his debut. He has an experienced roster, even without key playmaker Oleksandr Zinchenko and striker Roman Yaremchuk, who are both injured. Captain Andriy Yarmolenko and fellow veteran Ruslan Malinovskyi will be joined by young star Mykhail Mudryk in the midfield. Yarmolenko, now playing in Abu Dhabi, has 45 goals in 112 matches with the national team.

Germany haven't been the dominant team of the past, going 12-6-3 since Flick returned as manager. They lost 3-2 to Belgium in their most recent match, a friendly on March 28. Ukraine come off a 2-0 loss to England in Euro 2024 Qualifying but went 3-2-1 in League B of the 2022-23 Nations League. They scored 10 goals and conceded four but finished second in their group. Ukraine have five defenders who have at least 24 appearances for the national team. See which team to pick here.

How to make Germany vs. Ukraine picks

Green has looked closely at the Germany vs. Ukraine match from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He also provides his two best bets, including a confident plus-money play, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Ukraine vs. Germany in Monday's matchup, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Germany vs. Ukraine match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.