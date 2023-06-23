The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is under a month away and national teams are dropping provisional and final rosters ahead of the tournament. There will be 32 participating countries for the first time, and teams are getting final preparations in before they take the biggest stage in international soccer. CBS Sports will provide coverage of three international women's soccer friendlies featuring UEFA national teams, beginning Saturday, June 24. Fans can tune in to watch the games on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golzao Network.

Coverage of additional upcoming women's international friendlies will be announced at a later date, take a look at the upcoming matches:

Viewing information

All times Eastern, * matches airing on tape delay

Saturday, June 24

Germany vs. Vietnam, 12:15 p.m. -- CBS Sports Golazo Network



Saturday, July 1

England vs. Portugal 5 p.m.* -- CBS Sports Network



Friday, July 7

Germany vs. Zambia 2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Networ

Scouting report ahead of Group E with Portugal and Vietnam

Among the teams, Vietnam and Portugal, will both face the USWNT in the group stage of the World Cup. Both programs have already released provisional rosters ahead of the tournament and will use the friendlies to finalize their 23-player rosters. Both teams will make their first-ever debut at the tournament, but had different paths to the World Cup.

Vietnam clinched its spot in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. They eventually won the round-robin playoff of AFC quarterfinal losers for a place at the World Cup. They have staked their place in Asian football, but they're considered underdogs of the group and have been spending time in Europe ahead of the World Cup. They picked up a win against youth teams in Germany, including Eintracht Frankfurt U-20, but recently lost again to a U-23 Poland side.

Portugal had a long path to the World Cup. They finished last in the 2022 Euro group stage, despite a draw against Switzerland, and pushing the Netherlands to the brink. After wins against Belgium and Iceland in UEFA playoffs, they earned a place at the inter-confederation play-offs, where they eliminated Cameroon 2-1 to clinch a final spot in the World Cup.

They're also considered underdogs, but Portugal has shown they are able to pull off gutsy performances in high-stakes games, which makes them a threat in the final group game against the United States.

A current glance at World Cup Rivals England and Germany

As final prep ahead of the tournament, Germany will host Vietnam and Zambia, while England square off against Portugal. They may not meet the USWNT till later in the knockout rounds but are direct rivals to another World Cup trophy with Germany officially ranked No. 2 and England ranked No. 4 ahead of the competition.

Germany's provisional roster features 28 players still making a case to crack and is expected to win the upcoming friendlies and their group. They were drawn into Group G alongside Colombia, South Korea, and World Cup debutants Morocco. They are the only program outside of the USWNT to have won the World Cup title multiple times with back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007.

Similar to the USWNT, they have a good mix of experience and youth across their roster and are a team to keep an eye on this summer.

England are front-runners to compete for the title this year, and one of the most in-form teams heading to the tournament. Like the U.S. national team, they have had to deal with injuries, and have the depth to bounce back from the circumstances. The Lionesses are the reigning Euro champions but are coming off a winless April international window. Expect them to take Portugal very seriously before heading to the Southern Hemisphere.