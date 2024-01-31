On Thursday, Real Madrid will visit Getafe for a crucial game in the La Liga title race as Los Blancos have the chance to become the new leaders as they are currently one point behind Girona. The current leaders of the table drew two games in the last five, and despite the incredible and surprising season, their spot at the top is now in danger. Getafe, on the other hand, are in a good position as they are now tenth in the table and they are not involved in the relegation race this season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain

: Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Getafe +500; Draw +300; Real Madrid -180

Team news

Getafe: Getafe still have to deal with some injuries as Mauro Arambarri won't be called. Ilaix Moriba is currently representing Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations while Damian Suarez, Jose Angel Carmona and Luis Milla will all be available for selection after their suspensions.

Potential Getafe XI: Soria; Suarez; Djene, Alderete, Rico; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Milla, Alena; Mayoral, Mata.

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti will have Jude Bellingham back in the squad after the Englishman served a one-game suspension last weekend. Apart from Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba, who are recovering from their ACL injuries, Ancelotti has a full squad available for selection.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Prediction

Real Madrid can't miss the chance to become the new leaders of the table on Thursday and they won't fail. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0.