Real Madrid's quest to stay in La Liga's title race continues on Wednesday at Getafe, where they aim to keep pace with Barcelona in the final weeks of the season. Wednesday's game in the middle of a crucial few weeks at Real Madrid, potentially one that will define their season – and mark the end of an era. This month's crushing UEFA Champions League elimination by Arsenal brought an end to one trophy chase, all while raising doubts about Los Blancos' ability to lift any silverware this season. It is a surprising turn of events when considering the expectations that were on them at the start of the campaign, though the up-and-down results that have come over the last eight months validate those concerns.

Sunday's 1-0 win against Athletic Club was flawed but important, re-establishing Real Madrid's credentials as a contender for both La Liga's top prize and the Copa del Rey. The result means Los Blancos entered Matchday 33 within touching distance of Barcelona, just three points behind first place. Staying in the title race for at least another few days will be crucial, especially in the buildup to the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Barcelona, when both teams will have their first chance to nab major silverware this season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 23 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 23 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Coliseum -- Getafe, Spain

: Estadio Coliseum -- Getafe, Spain TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN2 | ESPN+ Odds: Getafe +380; Draw +260; Real Madrid -145

Storylines

Getafe: Eight points above the relegation zone with six games to go, it's fair to say that 12th place Getafe are going to spend the rest of the season in a holding pattern of sorts with little on the line in this game. To make matters more challenging, though, Allan Nyom, Diego Rico and Christantus Uche will miss the game and Borja Mayoral may not be ready to play all 90 minutes. Finding themselves in the middle of a crucial period for Real Madrid, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas admitted that the odds may not be in their favor.

"I always say it's never a good time to face Real Madrid," he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "They're one of the best teams in the world and are still in the game in two competitions. They haven't stopped winning titles, with one of the best squads in the world. It's never a good time; we know the difficulties. The difference is huge in everything."

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side head into this game as the favorites and can get away with another imperfect outing as long as they collect all three points, though they will have to do so without Kylian Mbappe through a minor injury. Though there's something ordinary about a matchup between the title-chasing second-place team and their counterparts in 12th, the game carries plenty of weight outside the title race.

It is increasingly likely that Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid ahead of next season, though there is chatter that he might bid farewell as soon as this weekend after the Copa del Rey final. Either way, Wednesday's game is sure to be one of the final games for Ancelotti at the club and this end-of-season period could be a true tone-setter for his successor. The incoming manager already has a big task ahead of them with this squad, which is star-studded but lacks balance, but the prospect of a trophyless season will potentially make the next boss' job harder than it already will be.

Predicted lineups

Getafe: David Soria, Djene Dakonam, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete, Juan Iglesias, Ramon Terrats, Luis Milla, Mauro Arambarri, Juan Bernat, Bertug Yıldırım, Juanmi

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Prediction

This is Real Madrid's game to lose and even though they have been inconsistent all season long and considering the stakes, it feels very unlikely that they will not come out with all three points. As has been the case with them this season, though, it may not be a particularly thrilling game so expect a modest scoreline. Pick: Getafe 0, Real Madrid 1

